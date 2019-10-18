Moscow Urges Ecuador, If It Has Questions on 'Russian Trace' in Protests, to Ask Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Foreign Ministry urges Ecuador, if it has questions about Russia's alleged involvement in protests, to ask Moscow, Aleksander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America (DLA), told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry urges Ecuador , if it has questions about Russia 's alleged involvement in protests, to ask Moscow , Aleksander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America (DLA), told reporters.

"Allegedly, there are some IP addresses, well, good.

In such a situation, we can only say that if the Ecuadorian side has any concerns, there are cooperation mechanisms - these contacts are maintained, including through law enforcement agencies," he said.

Earlier, Ecuadorian Interior Minister Maria Paula Roma said the country's prosecutor general's office was investigating whether the actions of the country's authorities during the protests could have been coordinated with foreign sources, there were suggestions that IP addresses from Russia had been used for statements against the government on social networks.