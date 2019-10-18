UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Urges Ecuador, If It Has Questions On 'Russian Trace' In Protests, To Ask Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:52 PM

Moscow Urges Ecuador, If It Has Questions on 'Russian Trace' in Protests, to Ask Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry urges Ecuador, if it has questions about Russia's alleged involvement in protests, to ask Moscow, Aleksander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America (DLA), told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry urges Ecuador, if it has questions about Russia's alleged involvement in protests, to ask Moscow, Aleksander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America (DLA), told reporters.

"Allegedly, there are some IP addresses, well, good.

In such a situation, we can only say that if the Ecuadorian side has any concerns, there are cooperation mechanisms - these contacts are maintained, including through law enforcement agencies," he said.

Earlier, Ecuadorian Interior Minister Maria Paula Roma said the country's prosecutor general's office was investigating whether the actions of the country's authorities during the protests could have been coordinated with foreign sources, there were suggestions that IP addresses from Russia had been used for statements against the government on social networks.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Interior Minister Roma Ecuador From Government

Recent Stories

Poland's New Lower Chamber to Have 1st Session on ..

3 minutes ago

President, Senate chairman wear black ribbons to e ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister expresses gratitude to Pre ..

4 minutes ago

Iraq values cordial relations with Pakistan: Envoy ..

4 minutes ago

Macron says learned of US Syria withdrawal 'by twe ..

8 minutes ago

149 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.