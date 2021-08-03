Moscow Urges Efforts to Prevent Afghanistan From Turning Into Global Terrorism Hotbed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The international community should make every effort to prevent Afghanistan from turning into a stronghold of international terrorism as the Taliban (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group) is stepping up their offensive, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Tuesday.

"The main task for all states interested in the stable situation in Afghanistan is now to do everything possible so that this country does not turn into a hotbed and stronghold of international terrorism again, as it already happened in the mid-90s," Kabulov said at a round table discussion, hosted by the Gorchakov Fund.

Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in violence in recent weeks after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May, with the Taliban advancing in the country's north. The troop pullout was one of the points of the agreement that the radical group and the United States reached in Doha in February 2020.