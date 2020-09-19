UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Urges EU To Reconsider Policies Hampering Normalization In Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:31 PM

Moscow Urges EU to Reconsider Policies Hampering Normalization in Belarus

Russia calls on the European Union to reconsider its policies towards Minsk, and believes that they lead to erosion of the fundamental rules of the international legal order and prevent the normalization of the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Russia calls on the European Union to reconsider its policies towards Minsk, and believes that they lead to erosion of the fundamental rules of the international legal order and prevent the normalization of the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

According to Zakharova, Brussels does not respect Belarus' domestic political realities and, while performing its policies, is betting on replacing governments through sanctions, pressure and propaganda.

"Unfortunately, Belarus is not the only example in this regard. We call on the European Union to reconsider this course, which leads to the erosion of the legal basis of the international order, and in the case of Belarus, hinders normalization in the country," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman also stated that the possible introduction of EU sanctions against Belarus contradicted the goal of restoring stability, establishing a dialogue and easing tension in the republic.

"Our position regarding the sanctions mechanism used by the European Union is well-known. It is illegitimate in terms of the international law and represents unacceptable interference in internal affairs. And in the context of the situation in Belarus, it contradicts the goal of restoring stability, establishing a dialogue, launching the constitutional process, and easing tensions, which EU representatives have said so much about," the spokeswoman said.

According to Zakharova, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's participation in the upcoming meeting of EU foreign ministers next week shows that Brussels is deviating from its claims that the crisis in Belarus is not geopolitical in nature. Moreover, the spokeswoman went on to say that EU's invitation to Tikhanovskaya was an example of interference in the Belarusian internal affairs and violation of the UN Charter norms.

Zakharova added that if Brussels imposed sanctions against Minsk, the latter might retaliate with countermeasures that "should not surprise" the European Union.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia European Union Minsk Brussels Lead Belarus From Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

19 minutes ago

NGOs directed to get registered till Sep 30

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Plans to Set Up Team Under C ..

2 minutes ago

Koh-e-Suleman to emerge as organic farming hub

2 minutes ago

Three nabbed for selling petrol, gas refilling ill ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's unmatched credibility ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.