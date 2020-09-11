Moscow Urges EU to Reject Unilateral Restrictions Policy After Russia Sanctions Extension

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia calls on the European Union to abandon the policy of unilateral restrictions, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Friday, shortly after the European Union extended individual sanctions against Russia over Ukraine for six months.

"We urge the EU to reject the policy of unilateral restrictions that does not correspond to the norm and spirit of the international law," Zakharova said.