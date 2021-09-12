Moscow Urges for Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal to Resume as Soon as Possible - Vienna Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Moscow is urging a swift resumption of the Iran nuclear deal negotiations, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Sunday.

The official welcomed the results of IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi's visit to Tehran.

"We call for an earliest resumption of #ViennaTalks on restoration of #JCPOA," Ulyanov tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Grossi met with Iranian Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami. According to a joint statement, the sides affirmed the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust and expressed willingness to maintain it.