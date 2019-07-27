UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Urges German Diplomats To Stop Interfering In Russia's Internal Affairs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

Moscow Urges German Diplomats to Stop Interfering in Russia's Internal Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday urged the German embassy in Moscow to observe the Vienna Convention and avoid interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

The embassy earlier commented in its Twitter blog on the preparations for the regional elections in Russia, noting that "the authorities have prevented many opposition figures from taking part in them.

" The diplomatic mission stated that it was "extremely concerned" about the situation.

"Are you sure you do not have anything else to worry about? Observe the Vienna Convention and do not interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states," the ministry said in a Twitter comment addressed to the embassy and the German Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter German Vienna From Opposition

Recent Stories

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

27 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

27 minutes ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

27 minutes ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

27 minutes ago

Wimbledon teen star Coco returns in Washington qua ..

27 minutes ago

Twenty-five babies' bodies found in I.Coast cemete ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.