Moscow Urges Global Community to Respond to US Supplies of Cluster Bombs to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that the international community had "no right" to ignore the US supplies of cluster munitions to Kiev and should "adequately" respond to the move.

"The international community has no right to ignore these obvious facts and must respond adequately to them," Zakharova said in a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.