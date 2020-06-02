MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Moscow is urging international agencies and human rights watchdogs to investigate and provide a response after Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik producer, was attacked by police near the walls of the White House in Washington while attempting to cover the ongoing public unrest in the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We are urging the relevant international structures and human rights NGOs to respond to the incident," the ministry said.

On Monday, Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell was attacked while attempting to cover protests in Washington after George Floyd, an African-American male, died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Roussell was struck despite stating her media credentials numerous times as police opened fire with rubber bullets.

Media crews from around the world have been subject to harassment while attempting to cover the ongoing riots. Mikhail Turgiyev, a journalist from RIA Novosti, a branch of the Rossiya Segodnya Agency that also includes Sputnik, was pepper-sprayed in the face by police on Sunday, despite presenting his press credentials.