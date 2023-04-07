Close
Moscow Urges Israel, Palestine To Refrain From Confrontational Steps - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Moscow Urges Israel, Palestine to Refrain From Confrontational Steps - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Moscow calls on Israel and Palestine to refrain from confrontational steps and return to the ceasefire regime, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that 34 rockets had been launched from the territory of Lebanon into the north of Israel, 25 of which had been intercepted. The Israeli military accused Palestinian groupings of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of islam's holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds. 

"We call on the parties involved in the conflict to refrain from confrontational steps, to act in the interests of preventing further escalation, ending violence and restoring a stable ceasefire," the ministry said in a statement.

Maintaining the status quo of Jerusalem's Holy Sites and respecting the rights of believers of all faiths is of paramount importance, the ministry said.

"We proceed from the fact that the key to long-term stabilization of the situation can only be the establishment of a full-scale negotiation process aimed at developing a compromise formula for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement on a well-known international legal basis. In the absence of a clear 'political horizon' for a comprehensive solution to this long-standing problem, bursts of violent confrontation are inevitable," the ministry concluded.

