Moscow Urges Kabul, International Forces to Bolster Fight Against IS in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Moscow urges the Afghan government and the international coalition to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) to intensify their fight against the terrorist organization, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Artyom Kozhin said on Thursday.

"We urge the international coalition and the Afghan leadership to ... intensify the fight against the IS (banned in Russia) and its affiliates in their strongholds in Afghanistan," Kozhin said.

When asked to comment on reports that the US military in Afghanistan provide support to IS fighters, Kozhin said that he could not confirm this information since its only source were the Taliban, and added that Washington had denounced the credibility of these reports in talks with Moscow.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). While the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country, Kabul and Taliban are trying to launch reconciliation talks.