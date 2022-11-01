UrduPoint.com

Moscow Urges Kiev To Guarantee Non-Use Of Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor For Warfare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Ukraine must provide guarantees that the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea will not be used for military purposes, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Ukraine must provide guarantees that the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea will not be used for military purposes, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side stressed the need for Ukraine to provide guarantees of non-use of the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea for military purposes," the ministry said in a statement, following the meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar.

The diplomats also discussed key areas of Russian-Turkish cooperation on international platforms, including the Black Sea Grain Initiative on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports in the context of Kiev's recent terrorist attacks against Sevastopol.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol. The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists, with Ukraine using the Black Sea grain deal security corridor.

