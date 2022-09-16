Moscow Urges Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Stop Border Clashes - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Moscow calls on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to urgently take measures to stop clashes on the border of the two countries that resumed on Friday morning, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The Russian side continues to follow with concern the tense situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, which sharply escalated again on the night of September 16 as a result of another round of armed confrontation .

.. We call on both sides to take urgent comprehensive measures to steadily transfer the situation to a political and diplomatic channel, suppressing any attempts at escalation, as well as provocations by third parties," the ministry said in a statement.