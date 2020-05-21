Moscow Urges Latvia to Ensure Education Rights of Russian Speaking Schoolchildren

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Moscow calls on Riga to fulfill its international obligations in the field of protecting the rights of national minorities and provide Russian speaking schoolchildren with opportunities to receive education in the Russian language, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We urge Riga to strictly comply with its international obligations in the field of protecting the rights of national minorities and as soon as possible to provide a favorable environment for the educational process of Russian-speaking schoolchildren," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, the issue of organizing the educational process in the interests of the Russian-speaking schoolchildren is again on the agenda amid the coronavirus-related introduction of distance learning on March 23.

"Contrary to their international obligations and despite the appeal of representatives of civil society, the Latvian authorities have not taken any measures to ensure receiving home education in Russian," the spokeswoman stressed.

In April, OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier called on OSCE member states in their response to the pandemic to balance the opportunities for learning and receiving education in a state language with adequate opportunities for students and schoolchildren belonging to national minorities to learn their native language or receive an education in that language.

On March 22, 2018, Latvia's parliament adopted amendments to its education laws mandating a gradual transition to educating in Latvian even in schools specifically set up for minority children starting in the 2019-2020 academic year. The full transition is supposed to be achieved by September 1, 2021.

Despite being a native language for about 40 percent of the Latvian population, the Russian language is classified as foreign.

The amendments to the education law caused a stir among the Russian-speaking population in the country.