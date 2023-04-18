Moscow Urges London to Stop Politicizing Human Rights Protection in International Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) London should stop politicizing human rights issues in international affairs and abandon "neocolonial habits" in diplomacy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court sentenced Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about Russian military. It was noted that Kara-Murza has dual Russian-UK citizenship, as well as a US residence permit. UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert, US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, and Canadian Ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire gave remarks to the press near the court, calling for Kara-Murza's immediate release.

"This is yet another example of shameless hypocrisy. We are well aware of how the UK side acts in such cases, by hiding behind a dubious thesis about the independence of its own judicial system, is actually notorious for clearly politically motivated decisions against independent journalists. In particular, the inhumane attitude... toward Julian Assange... We have to urge UK authorities to stop politicizing human rights issues in international affairs and urge them to abandon neocolonial habits in diplomacy," Zakharova said in a statement.