Moscow Urges Moldova to Stop Politicizing Issues of Bilateral Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Moscow calls on Moldova to stop the politicization of issues of bilateral cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said the authorities of the country are preparing to file a lawsuit against Russian gas giant Gazprom, accusing the company of fomenting an energy crisis caused by the decrease in gas supplies to the country.

"I would like to once again urge Moldovan partners to abandon the politicization of issues of bilateral cooperation that are exclusively in the commercial field," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow considers Spinu's statement to be groundless as Gazprom has been providing energy security to Moldova for several decades, and has not taken given reason to question its credibility as a reliable supplier of energy resources.