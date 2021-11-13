Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Moscow calls on Paris and Berlin to force the Ukrainian authorities to comply with the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We once again called on Paris, together with Berlin, not just to encourage, but to force the Ukrainian authorities to fulfill their international obligations (the Minsk agreements)," Lavrov said after the International Conference on Libya.