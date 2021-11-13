Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Moscow calls on Paris and Berlin to force the Ukrainian authorities to comply with the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We once again called on Paris, together with Berlin, not just to encourage, but to force the Ukrainian authorities to fulfill their international obligations (the Minsk agreements)," Lavrov said after the International Conference on Libya.

If Kiev passes the law on a transitional period, it will proclaim Ukraine's withdrawal from the Minsk agreements, Lavrov said.

"If this law (on the foundations of the state policy of the transition period) is adopted, then Kiev will thereby proclaim its withdrawal from the Minsk package of measures," he said.

The minister recalled that France and Germany had assured Russia at a very high level that they would do everything so that this law was not adopted, but no action has been taken since then.

"And as we see from the events in the Verkhovna Rada, the approval of this bill is in full swing," Lavrov added.