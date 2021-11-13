UrduPoint.com

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin To Force Kiev To Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Moscow calls on Paris and Berlin to force the Ukrainian authorities to comply with the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We once again called on Paris, together with Berlin, not just to encourage, but to force the Ukrainian authorities to fulfill their international obligations (the Minsk agreements)," Lavrov said after the International Conference on Libya.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Paris Berlin Libya

Recent Stories

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

26 minutes ago
 Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, U ..

Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, Unicef warns

26 minutes ago
 MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcili ..

MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcilities, new MS notified

30 minutes ago
 UK turns pessimistic as COP26 climax nears

UK turns pessimistic as COP26 climax nears

30 minutes ago
 Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation ..

Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation fears

30 minutes ago
 WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases in Europe Last Week ..

WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases in Europe Last Week Marked Highest Weekly Rise Sin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.