Moscow urges 'restraint' after Iran produces uranium metal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia on Thursday urged Iran to show restraint after it started producing uranium metal in a new breach of limits laid out in Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia on Thursday urged Iran to show restraint after it started producing uranium metal in a new breach of limits laid out in Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"We understand the logic of their actions and the reasons prompting Iran. Despite this it is necessary to show restraint and a responsible approach," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti.