Moscow Urges to Resolve Tensions in Persian Gulf Through Dialogue - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Moscow calls for a solution to the situation in the Persian Gulf through dialogue and without unfounded accusations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"Tensions in the Persian Gulf are fueled artificially.

We call for overcoming existing differences through dialogue, without unfounded accusations. Our contribution is the revised Russian concept of collective security in the region presented this summer," Lavrov said in his address to the UN General Assembly.