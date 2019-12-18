Moscow Urges Tokyo to Avoid Violations of Agreement on Marine Resources Catch

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Moscow , in connection with Japanese sailors exceeding quotas for the catching of octopus, urges Tokyo to prevent such violations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"We note that the agreement [on the catching of marine resources by Japanese fishing vessels in Russian waters] has been in force for twenty years, and its implementation is annually overshadowed by such violations. We urge the Japanese side to take appropriate effective measures to comply with the provisions of the agreements," Zakharova said.

She said Japanese sailors detained on November 18 in the Far East for violating fishing regulations were being provided with the required assistance.