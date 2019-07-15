UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Urges Tourists To Observe Migration Laws After 16 Russians Denied Entry To S. Korea

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 05:28 PM

Moscow Urges Tourists to Observe Migration Laws After 16 Russians Denied Entry to S. Korea

The Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry has called on Russian tourists to check foreign laws before taking a trip after the South Korean authorities denied entry to 16 Russian nationals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry has called on Russian tourists to check foreign laws before taking a trip after the South Korean authorities denied entry to 16 Russian nationals.

Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in Seoul said that 26 Russian nationals, who had arrived in South Korea early Sunday, had been denied entry to the country due to their failure to prove to border control officers that their visit was for tourism purposes. All of them have already left the country. The entry was denied in accordance with the Article 8 of the Russian-Korean agreement regarding mutual cancellation of visa demands.

"Once again, we urge citizens who plan to visit South Korea to study the provisions of the migration legislation of the state and the bilateral agreement!" the Consular Department said on Facebook.

Dmitry Gorin, the adviser to the head of the Federal Agency for Tourism, told Sputnik that the reason behind the deportation was the failure to provide necessary documents, such as hotel confirmation vouchers, return tickets and others. He added that both sides are forced to resort to such measures in order to prevent the flow of illegal migrants into their countries and reminded that recently there had been a spike in cases of the Korean authorities denying entrance to Russian citizens who tried to pass on as tourists.

The 2013 visa-free agreement between Russia and South Korea stipulates that Russian citizens can visit South Korea on a visa-free basis for up to 60 days. The agreement aimed to boost bilateral ties in areas such as tourism and business. The agreement, however, does not cover areas like studying and working.�

Related Topics

Business Russia Facebook Hotel Visit Seoul South Korea North Korea Visa Border Sunday All Agreement

Recent Stories

Gas Pipeline Link in Central Syria Fixed After Act ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ombudswoman Says Discussed Vyshinsky Case ..

2 minutes ago

90% of people in UAE use digital banking

30 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Move Toward Gradually Removing Res ..

27 minutes ago

Mogherini Urges EU to Implement Measures to Make I ..

27 minutes ago

DXB installs region&#039;s largest airport solar e ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.