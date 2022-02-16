UrduPoint.com

Moscow Urges UK's Truss To Apologize To Peoples Of Russia, Ukraine, UK For Absurd Words

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Moscow Urges UK's Truss to Apologize to Peoples of Russia, Ukraine, UK for Absurd Words

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss must apologize to the peoples of Russia, Ukraine and the UK for her absurd statements, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss must apologize to the peoples of Russia, Ukraine and the UK for her absurd statements, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"You know, the head of the UK Foreign Office must apologize for the spread of lies and she must apologize to the people of Russia, Ukraine and the people of the UK. And also to those media that considered her statements to be true," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Earlier, Truss said Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine was "highly likely," despite the fact that Russian troops began to return to their places of permanent deployment after the completion of the exercises.

Moscow is urging London to "take the signal" and prove that the UK does not want to attack Russia, Zakharova said.

London's hysteria against Moscow is connected, among other things, with the internal political problems of the cabinet of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she added.

