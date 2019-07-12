UrduPoint.com
Moscow Urges UN To Intensify Investigation Into Attack On Russian UN Staffer In Kosovo

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:07 PM

Moscow Urges UN to Intensify Investigation Into Attack on Russian UN Staffer in Kosovo

Moscow encourages the United Nations to be more active in investigating the police attack on Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a Russian citizen and member of the UN mission in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo (UNMIK), in Kosovo in May, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Moscow encourages the United Nations to be more active in investigating the police attack on Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a Russian citizen and member of the UN mission in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo (UNMIK), in Kosovo in May, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

In May, the Kosovar police launched a special operation under the pretext of combating organized crime in the country's Serb-populated north. At least 19 people were detained, including Krasnoshchekov, who was beaten up, despite him having diplomatic immunity, and later hospitalized with multiple head injuries in Belgrade. Moscow has demanded an investigation into the incident.

"The investigation is underway. We encourage the United Nations to be more active in this investigation, because what has happened is outrageous," Grushko said.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that the Kosovar government obeys international law, specifically UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

According to Kosovar Ambassador to the United States Vlora Citaku, Krasnoshchekov deliberately acted as a shield for the gangs that the Kosovar police were targeting during their operation and used his car to create a barricade. Citaku added that Krasnoshchekov's injuries were not serious.

After the United Nations confirmed that it stood by the diplomatic immunity of its Russian staff member, Kosovo declared Krasnoshchekov persona non grata and suspended communications with the UNMIK.

In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia and was subsequently recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, along with Russia, China, Greece, Israel and several other states, do not recognize it. The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1244 in 1999 to authorize an international civil and military presence in what then was then the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia through the deployment of the UNMIK to Kosovo.

