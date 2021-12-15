Moscow Urges US, Europe to Refrain From Interfering in Elections in Libya - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Moscow strongly recommends the United States and Europe not to interfere in the elections in Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya are scheduled for December 24.

"I can't speak for the Libyan people. The United States, all the more, does not have the right to do this: they participated in the destruction of the Libyan state in 2011. As the then-President Barack Obama said, the United States tried to lead 'from behind.' Such countries as France stepped 'forward.' As it turned out, at that time it had personal scores with Muammar Gaddafi. I would not risk and strongly advise the Americans and the Europeans against trying to decide the fate of another people, especially the Libyans, again.

Let the Libyans decide themselves," Lavrov said in an interview with Egyptian broadcaster TeN tv.

Moscow knows that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi and the Gaddafi clan in general have a lot of supporters, as do Marshal Khalifa Haftar, Aguila Saleh, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and other participants in the Libyan presidential race, the minister noted.

"We will advocate that the Libyans themselves ensure transparency, cleanliness of electoral processes and find the courage to recognize the result of the choice of their people," he stressed.