Moscow Urges US, NATO to Stop Military Supplies to Ukraine, Hysteria Over Donbas Conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia has called on the US and NATO to immediately stop military supplies to Ukraine and stop whipping up hysteria around the conflict in Donbas, foreign ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We call on NATO countries to immediately stop whipping up hysteria around the intra-Ukrainian conflict, stop military supplies and support for Kiev as one of the conflicting parties in eastern Ukraine," Zakharova told reporters.

Russia expects that the Ukrainian authorities will blindly following their NATO mentors, the diplomat said, adding this is a path to nowhere.