Moscow Urges US Not to Follow Escalation Path By Supplying Cluster Munitions to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russia calls on the United States no to follow the path of escalation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday, commenting on US congressmen's call for cluster munitions' supply to Kiev.

A group of Republican lawmakers on Tuesday sent a letter to Biden, urging him to send cluster munitions to Ukraine for use amid Russia's special military operation there.

"We urge the US side not to follow the path of escalation. I am not now taking up the question of how acceptable the use of cluster munitions is in an armed conflict," Ryabkov told reporters.

The United States, in fact, every day, demonstrates the will to move along the path of escalation, the diplomat said, adding that the danger of such a course is obvious to Moscow.

US congressmen calling for the supply of cluster munitions to Kiev do not realize what consequences for the attackers could be, he said.