Moscow urges US to call moratorium on arms deployment after INF pullout

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Russia on Friday called on the US to implement a moratorium on deploying intermediate-range nuclear missiles, as Washington was officially dropping a major Cold War-era arms treaty.

"We have suggested to the US and other NATO members to consider announcing a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told the TASS news agency.