Moscow Urges US To Exchange Prisoners, Return Diplomatic Property- Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:02 PM

Moscow is urging Washington to exchange Konstantin Yaroshenko imprisoned in the United States for the Americans held in Russia and to return Russia's diplomatic property, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

"We are urging our colleagues ... Free Yaroshenko, exchange him for the Americans who are imprisoned in Russia.

Return the diplomatic property that was expropriated in breach of not only the Vienna convention but also the laws on private property," Ryabkov said at a session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Let's budge at least a little. The positive effect from the results may turn out to be significant ... The work of consulates and embassies should be made easier in both countries, there should be an end to these crazy queues for visas," the deputy foreign minister said.

