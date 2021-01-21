Moscow Urges US to Immediately Restore Phone Services for Russian Consulate in New York

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Moscow urges Washington to restore telephone connection at Russian consulate in New York immediately, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign MInistry Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

The consulate has said their fax connection with Moscow was not working.

"We are reiterating our call for Washington to do everything needed to restore the regular connection very soon for our diplomats in New York," Zakharova told a briefing.