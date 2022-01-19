Moscow Urges US to Stop Speculations About Russia Allegedly Preparing to Invade Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Moscow urges the United States to stop spreading speculations about Russia's allegedly impending invasion of Ukraine, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side demanded to stop ... speculating about some impending Russian aggression," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.