UrduPoint.com

Moscow Urges Washington, Seoul To Prove In Practice Readiness For Dialogue With N.Korea

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Moscow has called on Washington and Seoul to confirm in practice their readiness for dialogue with North Korea to allay its legitimate concerns, Director of the Russian foreign ministry's First Asian Department Georgiy Zinoviev told Sputnik.

"If the US and South Korea really want a lasting peace in the sub-region, they should actually reaffirm their readiness for dialogue with North Korea to resolve its legitimate concerns through the formation of a multilateral security system," Zinoviev sad.

Against the backdrop of recent steps by the United States and its allies in the region, including the intensification of military exercises, it is difficult to convince Pyongyang  that its security can be ensured by political rather than military-technical means, the diplomat added.

