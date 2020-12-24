Moscow Urges Washington to Reflect on Sanctions' Impact on Relations - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Moscow is outraged by the new restrictive measures of the US Department of Commerce and calls on Washington to reflect on their consequences for bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The latest innovations of the US Department of Commerce to modernize its export regime, namely, the incorporation of the concept of 'final military consumer' into it and the inclusion of more than 40 Russian legal entities in the corresponding list, are bewildering, indignant," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Under the guise of some concern for US commercial companies, which are allegedly extremely anxious not to accidentally sell sensitive products to someone else, Washington has taken another unfriendly step towards Russia, she said.

"Such actions clearly fit into the general line of the United States to comprehensively contain our country," Zakharova said.

"We again call on the US side to listen to the voice of reason, at least ours, and, finally, to begin to adequately assess the consequences of their destructive actions both for the general political atmosphere of relations between our countries and for their trade and economic component," she said.