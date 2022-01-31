Moscow Urges Washington to Stop Escalating Tensions Around Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Moscow has urged Washington to abandon the policy of escalating tensions around Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on US media reports about the White House's alleged dissatisfaction with the position of Kiev on the alleged threat of Russia's invasion.

"This is the reverse side, a very pernicious, very harmful side of the campaign that is now being carried out by Washington, and we consistently criticize this line and call on Washington and Washington's allies on the European continent to abandon this line, to take a constructive, calm, balanced position," Peskov told reporters.