UrduPoint.com

Moscow Urges Washington To Stop Escalating Tensions Around Ukraine - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Moscow Urges Washington to Stop Escalating Tensions Around Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Moscow has urged Washington to abandon the policy of escalating tensions around Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on US media reports about the White House's alleged dissatisfaction with the position of Kiev on the alleged threat of Russia's invasion.

"This is the reverse side, a very pernicious, very harmful side of the campaign that is now being carried out by Washington, and we consistently criticize this line and call on Washington and Washington's allies on the European continent to abandon this line, to take a constructive, calm, balanced position," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington White House Kiev Media

Recent Stories

Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

26 seconds ago
 Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungar ..

Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungary's Independent Approach to Pa ..

28 seconds ago
 Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 54,000

29 seconds ago
 Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center t ..

Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

30 seconds ago
 NPO to organize training on 'Cyber Security' on Fe ..

NPO to organize training on 'Cyber Security' on Feb 03

32 seconds ago
 Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strik ..

Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strike Against Low Pay

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>