Moscow, US To Have Working Contacts On Preparations For Putin-Biden Summit In Coming Days

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 01:18 PM

Russia and the United States will have working level contact on preparations for the top-level summit in the coming days, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are set to hold negotiations in Geneva on June 16.

"Additional working level contacts with the Americans will be held in the coming days ... We are also cooperating through embassies," Ryabkov said in an interview with Russia's online newspaper Lenta.ru, commenting on preparations for the summit.

