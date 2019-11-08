Moscow is already using all the elements included in French President Emmanuel Macron's scenarios of Russia's development in its mutually beneficial cooperation with other nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Moscow is already using all the elements included in French President Emmanuel Macron's scenarios of Russia's development in its mutually beneficial cooperation with other nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Macron has said in an interview with The Economist magazine that he sees three scenarios of Russia's development. According to him, the country can restore its status of a superpower either using only its own forces, or through applying the "Eurasian model", or through achieving balance in its relations with Europe.

It is President Vladimir Putin who chooses the scenario of Russia's development, since people have delegated this right to him through electing him as the head of the country, Peskov said, adding that Putin's scenario included all the elements mentioned by the French leader.

"Russia's openness to cooperate with European, African, middle Eastern and South-Eastern Asian nations. Russia's approach is oriented toward kind and mutually beneficial relations," Peskov told reporters.

Macron's scenarios compare favorably with "shallow Russophobic apocalyptic scenarios that can be often read and heard in various expert circles," Peskov noted, stressing that Putin attaches great importance to his contact with Macron and their regular talks.