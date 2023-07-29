Moscow Values African Countries' Approach in Finding Solution to Ukraine Crisis - Putin

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russia has carefully analyzed the thoughts and considerations of African countries on Ukraine, and appreciates their determination to find a just and fair solution to the Ukraine crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We have carefully analyzed the thoughts and considerations expressed by our African friends, we take this very seriously and with great attention," Putin said at a Friday meeting in St. Petersburg with the heads of African delegations.

During the meeting dedicated to the topic of Ukraine, the Russian leader expressed the hope that African colleagues understand the nature and origins of the Ukraine crisis.

"We tried to convey our vision of this problem. We believe that the problem did not arise yesterday, and was provoked by some forces in the West, who had been preparing for a hybrid war with our country for many years, doing everything to turn Ukraine into a tool to undermine the foundations of Russia's security, to damage Russian positions in the world, and to undermine our statehood," Putin said.

The Russian president emphasized that it was the coup in Ukraine in 2014, which Western countries actively supported, that led to the current crisis.

Putin also thanked African leaders for their approach in seeking a just and fair solution to the Ukraine crisis.

"I know that you are sincerely striving to render possible assistance in achieving a just and sustainable solution to the conflict, and we, of course, greatly appreciate your balanced approach, as well as the fact that you did not support and do not support the anti-Russian rhetoric, anti-Russian campaign," Putin said.