Moscow Values Dialogue With Pope Francis Regardless of International Situation -Ambassador

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Russia highly values dialogue with Pope Francis irrespective of international circumstances arising, Russian Ambassador to the Vatican Alexander Avdeev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In any international setting, dialogue with the Pope is important for Moscow, and the pontiff is always a desired interlocutor," Avdeev said.

Earlier in the day, Pope Francis told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that he is ready to visit Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking to foster a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. The pontiff noted, however, that his suggestion remains unanswered, adding that he is willing to visit Ukraine as well, yet must travel to Moscow first.