Moscow Values India's Decision To Send Troops To Parade On June 24 - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 08:41 PM

Moscow appreciates India's decision not to cancel its servicemen's participation in the military parade in Moscow despite the continuing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is currently visiting Moscow.

"You are one of the first members of the Indian government to travel abroad in the difficult epidemiological situation. We highly appreciate the decision of the Indian side not to cancel the participation of its servicemen in the celebrations on the Red Square under the current circumstances," Borisov said at the beginning of the Russian-Indian defense talks in Moscow.

The parade marking the 75th anniversary of the USSR's defeat of Nazi Germany was originally scheduled for May 9 but later postponed until June 24.

