MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Moscow appreciates the sensible position of Luxembourg condemning any further escalation of tensions between Russia and the European Union, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday ahead of a meeting with his Luxembourgian counterpart, Jean Asselborn.

Jean Asselborn traveled to Russia on Thursday for a two-day working visit at Lavrov's invitation. The top diplomats were set to discuss urgent international issues, as well as bilateral cooperation.

"Members of the two countries' governments hold meetings on a regular basis and discuss issues related to the economic cooperation and humanitarian aspects. And at the international level, we value the balanced and realistic position of Luxembourg against escalating unnecessary confrontation in relations between Russia and the European Union," Lavrov said.

Tensions between Russia and the EU escalated after the latter imposed sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. While Western countries and Kiev have not recognized its legitimacy and accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's affairs, Moscow has denied any interference and insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."