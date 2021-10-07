Moscow, Vatican Considering 2nd Meeting of Patriarch Kirill, Pope Francis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Pope Francis's visit to Russia is not currently on agenda, but a second meeting of the pontiff and Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill is likely to happen, the head of the Moscow Patriarchate department for external church relations, told Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"We should separate two topics � a meeting between the Pope and the Patriarch, and Pope Francis' visit to Russia. As for the visit, I share the view of (Vatican's Secretary of State) Cardinal Parolin, there are no conditions in place for that today and I do not think that I should name the reasons why it (the visit) is currently impossible .

.. Today, such a trip is not on the agenda of our bilateral relations," Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk said.

Commenting on a new meeting between the two religious leaders, he said that it would be announced shortly before the event.

"The meeting in Havana was announced a week before. So when we finish preparing the second meeting, we will announce it a week before," Metropolitan Hilarion added.

The Cuban capital hosted an unprecedented meeting between Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill on February 12, 2016. The sides issued a joint declaration urging global action to stop the persecution of Christians in the middle East and elsewhere.