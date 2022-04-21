UrduPoint.com

Moscow Verifying Reports On Alleged Israeli Plans On Aid Supply To Ukraine - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Russia is verifying information about Israel's alleged plans to supply helmets and vests to Ukraine, and intends to introduce retaliatory measures if it is confirmed, Russian Ambassador in Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday.

"Until yesterday, there was no information concerning the supply or expected delivery of any Israeli weapons to the combat zone. As far as I am concerned, repeated appeals to the Israeli authorities to supply such types of products as bulletproof vests and helmets took place. Israel has still refused to do this. Yesterday, however, there was information about some dynamics in Israel changing its stance on the issue of helmets and vests supply. We are thoroughly verifying this information and, of course, we will respond to it accordingly if it is confirmed," Viktorov told the Russian Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The ambassador went on to say that Israel had a firm stance on the matter of introducing sanctions against Russia.

"Israel, like many others, if not all states of the world, is under a tremendous pressure imposed by the United States and other Western countries. Israel, however, observes and respects its national interests, without imposing or considering to impose its sanctions, and the government of Israel have repeatedly assured (everyone) of this," he added.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of lethal weaponry, including heavy arms, such as anti-tank missiles, fighter jets, missile systems and armored vehicles.

