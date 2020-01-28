UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, Vienna's Common Tasks To Allow For Deeper Bilateral Ties - Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:37 PM

Moscow, Vienna's Common Tasks to Allow for Deeper Bilateral Ties - Ambassador

Russia's and Austria's new governments share many common tasks that will give both countries the opportunity to deepen their partnership, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Tuesday during his speech at the European Gas Conference in Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Russia's and Austria's new governments share many common tasks that will give both countries the opportunity to deepen their partnership, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Tuesday during his speech at the European Gas Conference in Vienna.

The 13th European Gas Conference began earlier in the day. The three-day event gathers leading figures in the European gas market for discussions on key topics such as the recent signing of a transit deal between Russian energy giant Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz, as well as Europe's gas strategy.

"In our countries, newly formed governments are starting to work almost simultaneously. It seems to me that we have many common or at least similar tasks. And this opens the way for further deepening our bilateral cooperation," Lyubinsky said.

The ambassador added that the dialogue on energy issues would continue to play a key role in expanding bilateral economic relations to include new modern forms and means of business cooperation.

Earlier in January, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen swore in the country's new government with Sebastian Kurz at its helm as chancellor.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Europe Vienna Van Austria January Gas Market Event Government Share

Recent Stories

Italy Allows Ocean Viking Vessel's 403 Migrants to ..

31 seconds ago

Emir of Qatar Appoints New Prime Minister - State ..

42 minutes ago

PTI central secy general, NA chief whip meet Punja ..

42 minutes ago

Punjab University to organise NCRSE-2020 on Jan 29 ..

44 minutes ago

Hundreds of rescued migrants allowed to dock in It ..

44 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Discloses Names ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.