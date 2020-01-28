(@imziishan)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Russia's and Austria's new governments share many common tasks that will give both countries the opportunity to deepen their partnership, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Tuesday during his speech at the European Gas Conference in Vienna.

The 13th European Gas Conference began earlier in the day. The three-day event gathers leading figures in the European gas market for discussions on key topics such as the recent signing of a transit deal between Russian energy giant Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz, as well as Europe's gas strategy.

"In our countries, newly formed governments are starting to work almost simultaneously. It seems to me that we have many common or at least similar tasks. And this opens the way for further deepening our bilateral cooperation," Lyubinsky said.

The ambassador added that the dialogue on energy issues would continue to play a key role in expanding bilateral economic relations to include new modern forms and means of business cooperation.

Earlier in January, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen swore in the country's new government with Sebastian Kurz at its helm as chancellor.