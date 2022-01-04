UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022

Moscow Views Africa as Arena for Cooperation, Not Confrontation - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia does not view Africa as an arena of confrontation with other countries and is open to cooperation with African countries, China and the European Union, Vsevolod Tkachenko, director of the Africa Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"We do not see Africa as an arena for confrontation between Russia and anyone else.

We see it as a continent where, in cooperation with our African friends and partners, we are open to interaction with all interested parties, including European Union, China and other countries," Tkachenko said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow understands that "many have their own economic and political interests that do not always coincide with the interests of others," however, Russia always stands for fair competition and advocates partnership over confrontation.

