Moscow Views Any Foreign Interference In Lebanon's Affairs As Unacceptable - Ministry

Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

Moscow Views Any Foreign Interference in Lebanon's Affairs as Unacceptable - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Moscow considers any attempts of foreign interference in Lebanon's internal affairs unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, citing Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.

Earlier in the day, Bogdanov held a meeting with Amal Abou Zeid, an aide to the Lebanese president, during which the parties discussed the current situation in Lebanon, gripped by a wave of anti-government demonstrations.

"The Russian side stressed its support for the sovereignty, unity, stability and independence of the Lebanese republic, and reaffirmed its firm and consistent position in favor of resolving all pressing national issues by the Lebanese themselves ... At the same time, the Russian side stressed inadmissibility of any attempts to interfere from outside in Lebanese affairs, play geopolitical scenarios, use and artificially escalate difficulties faced by our friend Lebanon," the statement said.

The protests in the country were sparked by the authorities' intention to introduce a tax on online calls as well as poor economic conditions and low living standards. The plans for the additional levies have since been dropped but the protests continued. The unrest resulted in the further deterioration of the economic situation.

The Lebanese cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, resigned on October 29 after 13 days of demonstrations. Hariri has been asked to perform his duties until the new government is formed.

