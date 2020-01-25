UrduPoint.com
Moscow Views Bulgaria's Expulsion Of 2 Russian Diplomats As 'Provocative' Step

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 06:59 PM

Moscow Views Bulgaria's Expulsion of 2 Russian Diplomats as 'Provocative' Step

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday described Bulgaria's expulsion of two Russian diplomats as an "unfriendly and provocative" step, noting that Sofia had failed to present any credible justification for the decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday described Bulgaria's expulsion of two Russian diplomats as an "unfriendly and provocative" step, noting that Sofia had failed to present any credible justification for the decision.

On Friday, the Bulgarian foreign ministry said that it would order two Russian diplomats out on suspicion of espionage.

"On January 24, the Bulgarian authorities decided to expel a diplomat of the embassy and an employee of the trade mission of the Russian Federation in Bulgaria. No meaningful evidence has been presented to justify this decision," the Russian ministry said.

It further described Sofia's decision as an "openly unfriendly and provocative step, which runs counter to the constructive and traditionally mutually respectful nature of Russian-Bulgarian relations."

"We reserve the right to take retaliatory measures," the ministry added.

