Moscow Views EU, US Steps to Impose Totalitarianism Unacceptable - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday denounced attempts by the European Union and the United States to impose totalitarianism as unacceptable.

"We believe that the steps to impose totalitarianism in global affairs are unacceptable, but they are being used more and more widely by our Western colleagues, chiefly the European Union, the United States and other allies, rejecting all the principles of democracy and multilateralism in the international arena," Lavrov said during the virtual high-level meeting.