UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Views EU, US Steps To Impose Totalitarianism Unacceptable - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:35 PM

Moscow Views EU, US Steps to Impose Totalitarianism Unacceptable - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday denounced attempts by the European Union and the United States to impose totalitarianism as unacceptable

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday denounced attempts by the European Union and the United States to impose totalitarianism as unacceptable.

"We believe that the steps to impose totalitarianism in global affairs are unacceptable, but they are being used more and more widely by our Western colleagues, chiefly the European Union, the United States and other allies, rejecting all the principles of democracy and multilateralism in the international arena," Lavrov said during the virtual high-level meeting.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Democracy European Union United States All

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.