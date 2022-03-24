The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland is a "conscious step" toward the destruction of bilateral relations between Moscow and Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland is a "conscious step" toward the destruction of bilateral relations between Moscow and Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage.

"The decision made on March 23 by the Polish authorities to declare 45 employees of Russian institutions in Warsaw personae non gratae is a conscious step toward the final destruction of bilateral relations, the dismantling of which our Polish 'partners' have been systematically pursuing for a long time," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that all responsibility for what is happening and for the possible consequences "is entirely on the current authorities in Warsaw," adding that Russia will prepare response measures that will be felt by Poland.