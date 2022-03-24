UrduPoint.com

Moscow Views Expulsion Of Diplomats As Poland's 'Conscious Step' Toward Breaking Ties

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Moscow Views Expulsion of Diplomats as Poland's 'Conscious Step' Toward Breaking Ties

The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland is a "conscious step" toward the destruction of bilateral relations between Moscow and Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland is a "conscious step" toward the destruction of bilateral relations between Moscow and Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage.

"The decision made on March 23 by the Polish authorities to declare 45 employees of Russian institutions in Warsaw personae non gratae is a conscious step toward the final destruction of bilateral relations, the dismantling of which our Polish 'partners' have been systematically pursuing for a long time," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that all responsibility for what is happening and for the possible consequences "is entirely on the current authorities in Warsaw," adding that Russia will prepare response measures that will be felt by Poland.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Warsaw Poland March All From

Recent Stories

BoR crackdown continues against land grabbers

BoR crackdown continues against land grabbers

few seconds
 Meeting decides installation of cameras in polling ..

Meeting decides installation of cameras in polling booths

2 seconds ago
 Russia, ICRC Agree to Continue Cooperation on Huma ..

Russia, ICRC Agree to Continue Cooperation on Humanitarian Issues in Ukraine - L ..

5 seconds ago
 PFA disposes off 900 litres adulterated milk

PFA disposes off 900 litres adulterated milk

3 minutes ago
 Special Branch plays vital role in maintaining law ..

Special Branch plays vital role in maintaining law & order: IGP

3 minutes ago
 DC for intensive measures to eliminate dengue

DC for intensive measures to eliminate dengue

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>