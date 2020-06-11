UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Views Trump's Plan To Pull Troops Out Of Germany As Another Unsubstantiated Claim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Moscow Views Trump's Plan to Pull Troops Out of Germany as Another Unsubstantiated Claim

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Many of Washington's statements often remain mere declarations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's intentions to withdraw US troops from Germany.

"It is important to understand that the intentions announced by the US administration to withdraw its military contingents from foreign countries most often remain declarations, with no further practical steps. And I can give an example - Syria. Despite the US president's repeated statements about the decision to finally withdraw from this country, [the US] still retains its military units and bases in violation of international standards, contrary to common sense and the expressed will of the leader [Bashar Assad], without even bothering to explain anything," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Germany, being one of the most powerful countries in Europe, was capable of protecting itself without any help from the outside.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump directed the Defense Department to move 9,500 US troops, or nearly a third of the contingent in Germany, out of that country.

At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Europe Washington German Trump Germany From

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

1 hour ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

1 hour ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Not Party to MH17 Crash Proceedings - Russi ..

5 minutes ago

Ghani Says China, Russia Have Offered to Host Intr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.