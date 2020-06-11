(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Many of Washington's statements often remain mere declarations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's intentions to withdraw US troops from Germany.

"It is important to understand that the intentions announced by the US administration to withdraw its military contingents from foreign countries most often remain declarations, with no further practical steps. And I can give an example - Syria. Despite the US president's repeated statements about the decision to finally withdraw from this country, [the US] still retains its military units and bases in violation of international standards, contrary to common sense and the expressed will of the leader [Bashar Assad], without even bothering to explain anything," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Germany, being one of the most powerful countries in Europe, was capable of protecting itself without any help from the outside.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump directed the Defense Department to move 9,500 US troops, or nearly a third of the contingent in Germany, out of that country.

At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country.