Moscow Vows to Quickly Issue Visas for New Employees of US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russia is ready to quickly issue visas for new staffers of the US embassy dispatched to work in Moscow, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Alexander Bikantov, said on Thursday.

Moscow remains "open for dialogue" despite Washington's non-constructive approach and reluctance to implement its visa-related obligations, the diplomat said.

Washington does not consider documents for visa extension submitted by dozens of Russian diplomats, Bikantov specified.

"We are ready to take US concerns into consideration, in particular, to quickly issue visas for new employees of the US embassy in Moscow," Bikantov said at a briefing.